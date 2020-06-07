Joyce M. McCarthy
McCARTHY - JOYCE M., 79 of Riverhead on June 1st. Beloved wife of Gerard. Loving mother of Heather (Brian) Cattabriga of MA and Kristen (Kevin) Coyne of Sayville. Adored grandmother of Jon, Nicholas, Conor and Kellan. Cherished sister of Ellen, Carole, Rita, William (Judith) and Michael (Nicoletta) Upham. Predeceased by brother John. Retired business teacher and guidance counsellor at Sayville High School. Private cremation. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home.



Published in Newsday on Jun. 7, 2020.
