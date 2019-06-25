Home

MCMANUS - Joyce M. age 89 of Blue Point, formerly of Oakdale passed peacefully on June 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Francis Vatalaro and the late Charles J. McManus. Loving mother of Richard (Colleen), Robert, John Francis Jr. (Nancy), Barbara (Paul) Wright and the late Colleen. Cherished grandmother of 3 and great grandmother of 2. Reposing at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home on Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9:00 pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Snow RC Church in Blue Point. Interment to follow at L.I. National Cemetery in Farmingdale.
Published in Newsday on June 25, 2019
