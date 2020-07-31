Joyce Quigley

QUIGLEY - Joyce M., of Massapequa, NY. Former longtime Bethpage, NY resident for 44 years. Loving wife of William R. Quigley for 64 years. Beloved mother of Deborah Ann Quigley (Rich Winkler), William James Quigley (Sherry Edwin) and Dianne Quigley-Moerler. Adored grandmother of Elizabeth, Caitlin, Mackenzie, Addison, Luke and Caitlyn and adored great grandmother of Brendan, Patrick and Madison. Past President of Hartigan Knights of Columbus Council Columbiettes in Bethpage, NY. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc., South Chapel, 4980 Merrick Road, Massapequa Park, NY on Saturday and Sunday 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Monday 10:45am at Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church, Massapequa Park, NY. Entombment at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY. massapequafuneralhome.com