RATCHFORD - Joyce, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother died March 24th after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She is survived by husband Ronald, sons Daniel, Douglas and David Bassuk, daughter Melissa D'Amato, and brother Raymond Woolley. Joyce's memorial is postponed until after the current public health concern has subsided. Please contact Dave at 480-459-6278 or [email protected] for further information or to leave contact information for later details on the memorial ceremony.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 27, 2020