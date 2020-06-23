Joyce Sackman

SACKMAN - Joyce L., of Seaford NY and summer resident of Wayne ME passed away at the age of 73 on June 21, 2020 due to complications from cancer. Joyce was a lifelong educator who began her career at the Rosemary Kennedy School. In addition to teaching and librarian responsibilities, Joyce was the founder and director of the St. William the Abbot Aftercare Program. Joyce is survived by her devoted husband of 52 years, Daniel. Joyce was a loving mother to five children: Jillian Wolf (Joe), Daniel (deceased), Christopher (Maria), Michael (Dawn), and Timothy (deceased). Joyce is also survived by 10 grandchildren and daughter-in-law Kerri Ruggiero. Joyce will be remem-bered by many nieces and nephews, as well as countless friends in New York and Maine. Visiting will be on Tuesday June 23 from 2-4:30 and 7-9pm at Chapey Funeral Home, 20 Hicksville Road, Bethpage NY 11714. Funeral service on Wednesday June 24 at 9:30am at St. William the Abbot, 2000 Jackson Ave, Seaford NY 11783. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers to: St. William Food Pantry, Parish Outreach, 2000 Jackson Ave, Seaford NY 11783.







