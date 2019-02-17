|
SHOPIS-Joyce F., nee Fairburn, of Albertson formerly of Spokane, Wa. on February 13, 2019 at 97 years. Beloved wife of the late John V. Sr. Devoted mother of Janet R. Shopis and John V. Jr. (Elena). Dear grandmother of Nicholas and Eric. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, 2-4 and 7-9 pm. Religious service 8 pm Monday Roslyn Heights Funeral Home, 75 Mineola Ave., Roslyn Heights. Funeral Tuesday, 8:30 am. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or .
Published in Newsday on Feb. 17, 2019