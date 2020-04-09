|
WITKOWSKI - Joyce T., of Massapequa NY passed away on April 6th of coronavirus. Born April 15th, 1931, Joyce was the loving wife of Jim (deceased). Beloved mother to James (Peggy), Maryellen (Steve), Susan (Kevin), Thomas (Carolyn) and Robert. Loving grandmother to Jaclyn, Michelle, Lauren, Thomas, Brendan, Justin, Kate, Jaime, Kristin and Annie. Joyce was able to welcome two adorable great grandchildren into this world, Lucie and Jack. Loving sister to Florence (Bob), James (Betty), Patricia (Warren), John (Nancy), Dennis (Jean). Loving aunt to seemingly countless nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Joyce was a devoted and long-standing member, since its founding, of Maria Regina RC Church. Longtime member of the Rosarian Society and volunteer at many church functions. Joyce had worked at the Nassau County Board of Assessments for many years and there are many friends that will sorely miss her. A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate Joyce's life as she moves on to join in Heaven her husband of 31 years, Jim and other family members who have pre-deceased her.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 9, 2020