Advent Funeral Home
7211 Lee Highway
Falls Church, VA 22046
(703) 241-7402
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Advent Funeral Home
7211 Lee Highway
Falls Church, VA 22046
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Ox Hill Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Ox Hill Baptist Church
1943 - 2019
Juanita Jones Notice
JONES-Juanita (nee Woon),75, of Centreville, VA passed away on March 30, 2019. Juanita was born on August 9, 1943 in Kingston, Jamaica to Joye Enid May Edwards & Vincent Woon. Juanita lived in Brooklyn, NY for 35 years before relocating to Virginia where she lived for 2 years with her daughter and family. She is survived by her 9 children: Carol "Maria" Gary (George), Anthony McDonald, Marva McDonald, Marcia Lightfoot (Densil), Byron Hill, Boris Hill, Lissann Jones, Aundre Jones, Jerwayne Jones (Latecia). She is also survived by 20 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Funeral services 12 - 1 pm on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Ox Hill Baptist Church, Chantilly.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 12, 2019
