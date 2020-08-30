O'TOOLE - Judith A., 71, of Baldwin, NY on August 25, 2020. Beloved wife of Richard P. O'Toole. Loving mother of Shannon O'Toole, Sean O'Toole (Cathy), Megan Basso (John) and Judi Fleming (Wil). Dear sister of Margie. Cherished grandmother of 4 grand- children. Reposing at the Fullerton Funeral Home, Inc., 769 Merrick Rd, Baldwin, NY on Monday from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, 10:00am at Saint Christopher's R.C. Church in Baldwin, NY. Interment at Calverton National Cemetery in Calverton, NY. www.fullertonfhny.com