1/
Judith A. O'Toole
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
O'TOOLE - Judith A., 71, of Baldwin, NY on August 25, 2020. Beloved wife of Richard P. O'Toole. Loving mother of Shannon O'Toole, Sean O'Toole (Cathy), Megan Basso (John) and Judi Fleming (Wil). Dear sister of Margie. Cherished grandmother of 4 grand- children. Reposing at the Fullerton Funeral Home, Inc., 769 Merrick Rd, Baldwin, NY on Monday from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, 10:00am at Saint Christopher's R.C. Church in Baldwin, NY. Interment at Calverton National Cemetery in Calverton, NY. www.fullertonfhny.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Reposing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Fullerton Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Reposing
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Fullerton Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Saint Christopher's R.C. Church in Baldwin
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fullerton Funeral Home Inc
769 Merrick Rd
Baldwin, NY 11510
(516) 223-1460
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved