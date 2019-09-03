|
RUSS - Judith Annwas granted her angel wings on August 4th, 2019 after a brief illness. Born in Brooklyn, NY on November 22, 1938. She lived in East Northport, NY and Jamaica, VT before moving to Florida to enjoy the sunshine. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Frank C. Russ. Judy was a beloved wife, mother, sister, nana and friend. She loved her family with her whole heart. Survived by her daughters, Lori-Jean and Teri-Lynn, sons- in-law Kevin and Sal, brother William E. White (Carole), sister Lynn E. Bandy (Jeff). Also six grandchildren, Kerri (Chris), Kyle, Kayla, James, Nicholas (Desirae) and Kirsten; a great-grandson, Grayson, and nieces and nephew. Visiting Saturday, September 7th, 11am - 1pm with a memorial service at 1pm at Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Ave, Northport, NY. nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 3, 2019