CANZONERI - Judith Ann, on December 15, 2019, of Seaford. Past President of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 44. Also a member of the Red Hats. Devoted parishioner of St. William the Abbot R.C. Church. Beloved wife of Salvatore. Devoted mother of Joseph F. and James W. Loving sister of Sharon Rapple. Reposing Friday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home Inc., 3863 Merrick Rd., Seaford (2 Traffic Lts. East of Rte 135). Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 10:30 AM at St. William the Abbot R.C. Church. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery. The family is requesting donations to: American Legion Auxiliary Unit 44 Child and Youth Fund, 1 Legion Place, Malverne, NY 11565. www.schmittfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 19, 2019