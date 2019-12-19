Home

Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
(516) 785-3380
Reposing
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
Reposing
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
St. William the Abbot R.C. Church
Judith Canzoneri Notice
CANZONERI - Judith Ann, on December 15, 2019, of Seaford. Past President of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 44. Also a member of the Red Hats. Devoted parishioner of St. William the Abbot R.C. Church. Beloved wife of Salvatore. Devoted mother of Joseph F. and James W. Loving sister of Sharon Rapple. Reposing Friday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home Inc., 3863 Merrick Rd., Seaford (2 Traffic Lts. East of Rte 135). Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 10:30 AM at St. William the Abbot R.C. Church. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery. The family is requesting donations to: American Legion Auxiliary Unit 44 Child and Youth Fund, 1 Legion Place, Malverne, NY 11565. www.schmittfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 19, 2019
