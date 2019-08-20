Home

Fairchild Sons Inc
1570 Northern Blvd
Manhasset, NY 11030
(516) 627-2000
Reposing
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Fairchild Sons Inc
1570 Northern Blvd
Manhasset, NY 11030
Reposing
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fairchild Sons Inc
1570 Northern Blvd
Manhasset, NY 11030
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Manhasset, NY
Judith Clayton Zoller


1940 - 2019
Judith Clayton Zoller Notice
ZOLLER - Judith Clayton of Port Washington, NY on August 18, 2019 at the age of 78. Beloved wife of Richard. Loving mother of Richard, Jr. and Joseph. Proud and loving grandmother of Richard III and Clayton. Celebrated 36 years as an educator at Shelter Rock School in Manhasset. In repose at the Fairchild Funeral Chapel 1570 Northern Blvd Manhasset Tuesday from 3-5 and 7-9pm The funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday at 10 AM at St. Mary's Church, Manhasset, NY In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to The Joseph C. Zoller Memorial Fund, 17 Alden Lane, Port Washington, NY 11050.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 20, 2019
