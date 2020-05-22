|
DIGIOVANNI - Judith, on May 19, 2020. Judith received her wings and walked with the angels. She was 80 years old. Her heart was full when she met her husband Bernard, who passed away last year. He was widowed with three young daughters when they married in 1969. Together they built a beautiful family adding three more daughters. Judith leaves 6 daughters: Regina, Angela, Maria, Laura, Debra and Julia and their spouses; 12 grandchildren; brother Bob, sister-in-law Mary. They will hold her close in their hearts forever.
Published in Newsday on May 22, 2020