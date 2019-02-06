|
|
DaVANZO - Judith E. on February 3, 2019, at the age of 66, lost her battle to pancreatic cancer. Lifelong resident of Mineola. Beloved daughter of the late Hon. John S. and Pauline DaVanzo. Loving sister to John P. Sr. (Marjorie), the late Richard (Frances), Mary E. and Theresa. Cherished aunt of Sarah, John P. Jr., (Tiffany), Matthew, Christine (Jeremy) & great aunt of Jane, Liv-Mary, Brianna, Gavin, Keegan, Diana, Peyton and Noah. Dear niece to Frank Leach. Survived by many loving cousins, friends and colleagues. Retired Executive Assistant to the Director of Pediatrics at Queens Hospital, Jamaica. Previous Executive Assistant to the Director of Psychiatry at Mount Sinai Hospital, Elmhurst. Visiting Friday, 2-5 and 7-9pm Cassidy Funeral Home, 156 Willis Ave., Mineola. Funeral Mass Saturday 9:45am Corpus Christi Church. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Corpus Christi Church, 155 Garfield Ave., Mineola, NY 11501 or appreciated.
Published in Newsday from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2019