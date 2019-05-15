Home

Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
(631) 368-1235
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
Judith Hanlon Notice
HANLON - Judith, A. of Northport, NY on May 13 at 71 years of age. A proud Retired Suffolk County Senior Probation Officer, Judith enjoyed golf, travel, and spending time at her home-away-from-home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Treasured wife of Judith E. Roberts, Judith is survived by many cousins, friends, and her beloved dog Stanley. Visiting Thursday 2 - 4 pm and 7 - 9 pm at the Brueggemann Funeral Home - 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. Funeral Mass Friday at St. Philip Neri RC Church followed by interment at the parish Cemetery in East Northport. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers are requested to Visiting Nurse Service and Hospice of Suffolk - 101 Laurel Road, East Northport, NY 11731. www.BFHLI.com
Published in Newsday on May 15, 2019
