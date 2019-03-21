KLEIN-Judith Bennington, VT Judith Klein, 85, of Bennington, VT and Slingerlands, NY, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 18, 2019 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. Judy was born on June 19, 1933, in Mt. Vernon, NY to Joseph and Jenny Bond. She was the third child of Joe and Jenny. Her brother Elihu and her sister Rhoda were much older, making Judy the baby of the family. She spent a great childhood in Bronxville, NY. Judy was especially close to her dear friends Toby and Helen, her nieces Arlene and Eve, and her nephew Paul. She graduated from Mt. Vernon High School and attended New York University. In 1953, she married Martin Klein, settling down in Roslyn and then Levittown, NY. Children soon followed, with Jeffrey born in 1955 and Steven in 1960. Judy and Marty moved the family to Charlotte, North Carolina in 1966. While in Charlotte, Judy worked with CORE and tutored students in a newly-desegregated school. The family moved back to New York in 1969, settling in Kings Park. Judy went to work for Liberty Mutual Insurance Company as a sales representative, where she remained until her retirement in 1989. Judy was a very talented and creative artist, loving to sculpt, do beadwork, sew and paint. After she and Marty retired to Bennington, Vermont in 1990, Judy took up quilting. Her family cherishes the many quilts she made for them. Judy also loved to garden. Her love of nature led her to volunteer for the Vermont Nature Conservancy. She also volunteered at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington for many years. Judy was an avid traveler, exploring the Southwest US, England, and Italy in her retirement. Judy is survived by her sons Jeffrey (Louise Dickinson) of Rotterdam Junction, NY, and Steven (Susan Radosh) of Delmar, NY; grandchildren Alexander (Marlena), Madeline and Grace; her nieces Arlene Nigro and Eve Fulton, and nephew Paul Shapiro. She was predeceased by her husband Martin in 2000. A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Valhalla, NY. In lieu of cards, the family requests a charitable donation be made in Judy's name to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 110 East 42nd Street, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10017. The family also wishes to thank the staff from the Eddy Village Green at Beverwyck, St. Peter's Hospice and Atria Guilderland for their generous and gentle care of Judy through her final years. They helped make it possible for Judy to enjoy her life and peacefully leave this earth. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.levinememorialchapel.com. Published in Newsday on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary