Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home
683 Montauk Hwy
Bayport, NY 11705
(631) 472-0122
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Maurer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Maurer

Notice Condolences

Judith Maurer Notice
MAURER - Judith A., 72, of Breezy Point, formerly of Sayville, LI, died on March 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Loving mother of Kelly (Robert) Straub, Kim (Martin) Post, Kristine (Tommy) Cantwell, Robert (Cheryl), Kara (Trevor) Holbrook and Jim. Proud grandmother of 15. Dear sister-in-law of Mary Jane and the late Thomas Hammond. Reposing Wedneday, 7-9:30 p.m. and Thursday, 2-4 & 7-9:30 p.m. at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 683 Montauk Hwy, West Sayville. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday at St. Lawrence RC Church, Sayville. Private cremation to follow.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home
Download Now