MAURER - Judith A., 72, of Breezy Point, formerly of Sayville, LI, died on March 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Loving mother of Kelly (Robert) Straub, Kim (Martin) Post, Kristine (Tommy) Cantwell, Robert (Cheryl), Kara (Trevor) Holbrook and Jim. Proud grandmother of 15. Dear sister-in-law of Mary Jane and the late Thomas Hammond. Reposing Wedneday, 7-9:30 p.m. and Thursday, 2-4 & 7-9:30 p.m. at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 683 Montauk Hwy, West Sayville. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday at St. Lawrence RC Church, Sayville. Private cremation to follow.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 5, 2019