|
|
DANDREAUX - Judith V. 84, of Stroudsburg, PA, passed away April 18, 2019. Born in Queens, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Irene (Calkin) Habl and lived in Monroe County, PA since 1996, moving from St. James. Prior to retirement, Judith was a library clerk at Smithtown High School East in St. James. She is survived by two sons, Gary Dandreaux and wife Valentina of River Edge, NJ & Wayne Dandreaux and wife Jackie of Holbrook; and a grandson, Evan Dandreaux. The Funeral service will be at 1:00pm on Saturday, April 27, in the Mausoleum Chapel at Laurelwood Cemetery, 901 Bryant Street, Stroudsburg, In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice - Pocono, 502 VNA Rd, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301. www.wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 23, 2019