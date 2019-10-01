Home

McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
(516) 249-1303
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Kilian RC Church.
Entombment
Following Services
Pinelawn Memorial Park.
Judy (Merola) DelSardo

Judy (Merola) DelSardo Notice
DelSARDO (nee Merola), Judy T. formerly of Queens and Farmingdale on September 27, 2019. Loving daughter of the late Pasquale and the late Hazel. Devoted sister of the late Frank and the late Mary Jane. Loving sister-in-law of Theresa. Cherished aunt of 7 nieces and nephews, 15 great nieces and nephews, and 9 great-great nieces and nephews. Visitation private at the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc., 385 Main St.Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Wednesday 11am at St. Kilian RC Church. Entombment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. www.mccourtandtrudden.org
Published in Newsday on Oct. 1, 2019
