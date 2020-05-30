Julia Ann Ohman
OHMAN Julia Ann (nee Zuk), 89, died on May 27, 2020. A Babylon Village resident for 63 years. Beloved wife of the late Eric. Loving mother of Eric (Katie), Gary (Debby), Stuart (Nancy), James (Jennifer) and Andrew (Joanne). Proud grandmother of Victoria, Kelsey (Nick), Amy, Daniel, Eric Jr, Molly, Andrew Jr, Madeline, Ryder and Nikki. She loved gardening, Hallmark Keepsakes, baking her famous Christmas cookies, crossword puzzles, and her sunny back deck in the summer. However, it was her old fashioned popcorn for trick-or-treaters that made her a local legend on Halloween. We will miss her boundless love and generosity. Due to the current health crisis, services will be private. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, West Sayville.



Published in Newsday on May 30, 2020.
