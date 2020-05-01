Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Julia Porcaro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia Ann Porcaro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julia Ann Porcaro Notice
PORCARO- Julia Ann of Dix Hills passed away at age 87 on Wednesday, April 29th due to Covid complications. Beloved wife of late Michael Porcaro, loving mother of Mary Ann Russo, Sarah Squillace, Laura Marsh, mother-in-law of Michael Russo, proud grandmother of Lauren, Nicole, Miles and Alyssa and great-grandmother to Christina, Alexander and Isabella. Devoted friend to many, and enjoyed cooking, crafting and family. She will be laid to rest at Commack Rural Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -