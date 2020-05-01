|
PORCARO- Julia Ann of Dix Hills passed away at age 87 on Wednesday, April 29th due to Covid complications. Beloved wife of late Michael Porcaro, loving mother of Mary Ann Russo, Sarah Squillace, Laura Marsh, mother-in-law of Michael Russo, proud grandmother of Lauren, Nicole, Miles and Alyssa and great-grandmother to Christina, Alexander and Isabella. Devoted friend to many, and enjoyed cooking, crafting and family. She will be laid to rest at Commack Rural Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on May 1, 2020