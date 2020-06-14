FRIED - Julia, of Greenlawn and Montauk passed away on the evening of June 11, 2020 at the age of 56 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Julia was born to Frank and Mary Stark in 1963 on Long Island. Julia had a passion for serving others; she served her family, friends, patients, and community with love, compassion, and strength. Julia also loved travelling, decorating her house, and tending to her garden. Most of all, she loved being with her "Fried Family square", laughing and watching the sunset in Montauk. She will be missed by so many hearts that she touched. She is survived by her husband, Richard Fried; daughters, Lauren and Kimberly Fried; sister, Dianne Ungaro; brother, Frank Stark; nieces and nephews; Jessica Panico, Vincent Ungaro, Frank Stark, and Dylan Stark; and parents; Mary and Frank Stark. Julia received her Bachelor's Degree in Nursing from College of Mount St Vincent in 1985 and a Master's Degree in Nursing from Stony Brook University in 2000. In 1987, she married the love of her life, Richard, and they raised her two wonderful daughters, Lauren and Kimberly. Julia worked for many years as a nurse practitioner in Cardiology in Huntington and Stony Brook and a nurse manager at NYU. She was very active in the community, serving as the President of the school board in the Elwood School District and the Elwood Education Endowment. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the wake will be private. The funeral will be held at 10am Tuesday June 16 at St Francis of Assisi RC Church, Greenlawn, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Catholic Charities in her name or the Julia Fried Memorial Scholarship. www.nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Jun. 14, 2020.