KARN - Julia of West Babylon, NY on July 10, 2020 at age 92. Beloved wife of the late Richard Karn. Loving mother of Richard, Thomas, Kenneth and the late Raymond. Mother-in-law to Regina, Patricia & Eileen. Cherished grandmother to Thomas, Karissa, Jenna, Dylan, Jason, Julianna and Natasha and great-grandmoth- er to Emma, Peyton, Adalie and Amelia. Julia Karn retired as the Nurse from West Babylon High School and her husband Richard was a former Babylon Town and Suffolk County Police Officer. Family and Friends may visit Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Home on Wednesday 2-4PM and 7-9PM. Cremation and Interment to be at Long Island National Cemetery.







