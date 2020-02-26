|
KNEE - Julia R. of Amityville, NY, on February 24, 2020 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Sargent Knee. Loving mother of Andrew, the late Peter, and Julia (Jill) and mother-in-law of Sharlene Knee. Adored sister of the late Anthony Tortora. Cherished by 5 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Born in Brooklyn, NY, raised in Queens, and graduate of Andrew Jackson High School, St. John's University and Hofstra University. Raised family in Farmingdale, NY. Began career at Massapequa High School as a Business teacher before post-graduate studies paved the way to 19 years as guidance counselor. Her dedication earned her recognition as the Nassau Counselors' Assoc-iation's Counselor-of-the-Year in 1987, the year of her retirement. Retirement allowed her to expand her joy of traveling the world, quilting, golfing, reading, and being the life of every party. Her kindness and grace will be missed by us all. "Even though our time in this life is temporary, if we live well enough, our legacy will last forever." Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home, South Chapel 4980 Merrick Rd. (Co. Whitewood Dr.) Massapequa Park, NY Friday from 2-4 and 7-9PM. Funeral service will be private. massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 26, 2020