WESTON - JuliaElizabeth on November 27, 2020 at 62 years of age after a valiant nine-month battle with breast cancer. A lifelong resident of Huntington and a joyous and avid gardener, she leaves behind her loving sisters Margaret (John) Evers, Lisa (Jack) Usis, Katherine (Frank) Hurley, a nephew, four nieces, extended family, and loyal and caring friends with whom she shared her endless love of all things music and art. A memorial service, burial, and celebration of her life will be held when it is safe to gather again. Memorial contributions in Julia's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society
or the Visiting Nurse Service and Hospice of Suffolk. Arrangements entrusted to the Brueggemann Funeral Home. www.bfhli.com