M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Patrick's Church
Huntington, NY
View Map
Julianne Scudieri Notice
SCUDIERI - Julianne Marie (Juge, Juju) 77 of Huntington, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on September 15, 2019. Beloved wife of Vincent "Jimmy". Loving mother of Vincent "Jim" Jr. (Cynthia) and Michael (Timothy). Loving sister of Phyllis Lynch and the late Frank Amendolare (Fran). She is loved and will be missed by her many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and many cousins. Visitation Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at M.A Connell funeral Home 934 New York Avenue, Huntington Station. Funeral Mass Friday 9:45AM at St. Patrick's Church, Huntington.In lieu of flowers donations can be made toSt. Jude Children'sResearch Hospital. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 17, 2019
