DELUCA - Julie On December 2, 2019 our beloved Julie DeLuca peacefully joined her husband Tom and her children Tommy and Dani in heaven. At home in the presence of her family she still managed to inject her sense of humor into her last breaths. Julie grew up in Long Beach, NY, graduating from Long Beach High School. She met her husband and raised her family there, Tommy, Patti, Andy and Joe. Her life will be celebrated on Wednesday December 11 at 3pm in her Las Vegas home. The family wishes to thank everyone for their support.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 10, 2019