Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cassidy Funeral Home, Inc.
156 Willis Avenue
Mineola, NY 11501
(516) 746-6222
Visitation
Friday, May 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Cassidy Funeral Home, Inc.
156 Willis Avenue
Mineola, NY 11501
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Julie O'Brien
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julie Marie O'Brien

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julie Marie O'Brien Notice
O'BRIEN - Julia Marie, 82 of Garden City, died May 1, 2020. Born of Irish immigrants, Pat & Margaret Broderick of the Bronx. Beloved wife of the late Dennis R. O'Brien. Treasured mother of Ellen (Peter), Dennis (Sue), Patrick (Lisa), Sean (Camille), Matthew (Jill), Marisa, and the late (Andrew). Adored Nana to her grandchil- dren; Dennis III, (Lauren), Julia, Erin, Dylan, Conor, Declan, Meaghan, Devin, Brendan, Liv, Jack, and her great-grandchild, Dennis IV. Cherished sister of Dr. Patricia A. Broderick. Visitation will be Friday, May 8, 11:00AM at Cassidy Funeral Home, Mineola. Following the visitation Julia will be interred at Calverton National Cemetery, Riverhead, NY.
Published in Newsday on May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cassidy Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -