O'BRIEN - Julia Marie, 82 of Garden City, died May 1, 2020. Born of Irish immigrants, Pat & Margaret Broderick of the Bronx. Beloved wife of the late Dennis R. O'Brien. Treasured mother of Ellen (Peter), Dennis (Sue), Patrick (Lisa), Sean (Camille), Matthew (Jill), Marisa, and the late (Andrew). Adored Nana to her grandchil- dren; Dennis III, (Lauren), Julia, Erin, Dylan, Conor, Declan, Meaghan, Devin, Brendan, Liv, Jack, and her great-grandchild, Dennis IV. Cherished sister of Dr. Patricia A. Broderick. Visitation will be Friday, May 8, 11:00AM at Cassidy Funeral Home, Mineola. Following the visitation Julia will be interred at Calverton National Cemetery, Riverhead, NY.
Published in Newsday on May 6, 2020