MEJIA - Julio C. Islip Terrace on May 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Julia Mejia. Devoted father of Julio Mejia, Gloria P. Mejia and her husband Joseph Xerri, and John S. Mejia. Cherished grandfather of Emylicia Alarcon Mejia, Joseph Xerri, Elijah Xerri and Faith Xerri, Dear brother of Melvin Mejia, Juan Mejia and Rita Mejia. Julio was mechanically inclined, independent and hardworking. He was a Welder and an ironworker and loved working with steel. He did this all while being a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather. Julio had completed two LI half marathons in his lifetime and continued to walk with a close circle of friends every day for exercise. Julio was always optimistic and generous, making a positive impact that touched so many lives. Family visitation Tuesday, May 26, 2020 11am-12pm at Albrecht, Bruno & O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc., 62 Carleton Ave. East Islip. Interment to follow at Oakwood Cemetery Bay Shore. www.osheafuneral.com.
Published in Newsday on May 20, 2020