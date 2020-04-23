|
|
LAMONICA - Julius (Jay) L. Jr., of Port Jefferson, passed away on the early morning of April 18, 2020 at Long Island State Veteran's Nursing Home in Stony Brook, at the age of 74. A Vietnam Veteran with the US Army First Calvary, he was awarded the Combat Infantryman Badge, a Bronze Star, an Air Medal, and Vietnam Service Medal with 4 Oak Leaves for having fought in 4 campaigns of the TET Offensive in 1968. He spent his life caring for his family, and in service to his country and community. He is survived by his loving wife, Peggy, of 50 years. Also, survived by his dear mother-in-law, Norma Tierney; his devoted children, Norma LaMonica, Rachel (Dave) Petersen, Julius L. (Lacie) LaMonica III, CWO USN (Ret.), Meara (Donnie) Lehmann, and (Rob) Bollman; 14 precious grandchildren: Breanna, Katie, Julie, USAF A1C Geoffrey, Melanie, Natalie, Julius IV, Brendon, Elsa, Violet, Dena, DJ, Kenny, and Maggie; his brothers and sisters, Rose Ann (Jack) Rampias, Rosalie LaPlante, Salvatore (Beth) LaMonica, Bridget LaMonica, Nancy Beattie, Lorne (Mechel) LaMonica; Brian (Betsy) Tierney, Reeny (Carl) Zukoski, and Pat Tierney, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Julius L. and Bridget LaMonica, his brother Frank LaMonica and infant sister, Lynette. In lieu of flowers, make donations to Hope House Ministries, 1 High St., Port Jefferson, NY 11777. Funeral arrangements were handled by Branch Funeral Home in Smithtown. www.branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 23, 2020