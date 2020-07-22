June Brady

Brady - June of North Massapequa, NY on July 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John. Devoted mother of James, John, Neal and the late Paul. Proud and cherished grandmother of Colleen. Loving great grandmother of 2.Reposing at the Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons BethpageFuneral Home, 20 Hicksville Road (1 mile north of Southern State Parkway, Exit 29). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial, Friday 9:30 AM at St. James R.C. Church, Seaford. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. Visiting Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 PM.
Published in Newsday on Jul. 22, 2020.