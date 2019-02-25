Home

St Matthew's Catholic Church
35 N Service Rd
Dix Hills, NY 11746
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home
East Northport, NY
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:45 AM
St. Matthew RC Church
Dix Hills, NY
DeLalio - June C. of Dix Hills, NY and Durham, NC passed peacefully on February 19, 2019 at 83. Beloved wife of Robert and mother of Alicia (Robert), Patricia (Lee), David (Nancy), Christine (Jeffrey), and Emily. Loving grandmother to Dylan, Elizabeth, Julia, Emma, Genevieve, Ethan, Peter, Mary, Samantha, and Isabella. Daughter of the late Rose and Joseph Lange; sister of the late Joseph (Yolanda) Lange, Jr. Born in Richmond Hill, June graduated from Bethpage High School. She would meet her husband Robert while attending Hofstra University and they graduated together in 1961. Active in the PTA and Catholic Church, she also pursued a love of travel and genealogy, becoming a Certified Italian Genealogist and founding the Italian Genealogical Group. Visiting Tuesday 5 - 9 pm at the Brueggemann Funeral Home in East Northport. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10:45 am at St. Matthew RC Church in Dix Hills. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. www.bfhli.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 25, 2019
