FERRI - June of Smithtown, NY on March 4, 2019 at the age of 85. Beloved wife of Fred Ferri for 63 years. They were high school sweethearts. Loving mother of Fred J. Ferri, Linda Ferri Stein and the late Douglas Ferri. Dear mother- in-law of Terry Stein. Cherished nana of Teddy Joy. June's warm, caring and loving personality will be greatly missed by many loving family members and friends both in Long Island and Florida. June was a 33-year veteran of the Smithtown School District. June founded a new association for all non-teaching employees and became founding president of the Smithtown Schools Employees Association. She helped to achieve pay equity for women in her union. In 1991 she was an Honoree by Woman On The Job for providing outstanding leadership for working women. Reposing at The Branch Funeral Home, 190 East Main Street, Smithtown, NY 11787 on Thursday and Friday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Funeral Service at the Funeral Home, Saturday 11:00 AM. Interment to follow at Smith-town Cemetery, Smithtown, NY. Published in Newsday from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019