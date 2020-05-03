Home

June L. Sutton


1934 - 2020
June L. Sutton Notice
SUTTON - June L, born in Flushing, Queens on June 18, 1934, of Deer Park, passed away peacefully on April 26, 2020 from complications of the Corona Virus. Beloved wife of 60 years of the late James J Sutton. Loving mother of Maureen (Tom) Bridges, Kathleen (Robert) Dunn, James C (Mary Kaye), Kevin M (Jane), Teresa Sweeney, Dennis, Peter (Susan) and Brian (Jillian). Cherished grandma of Kelly (Michael), Thomas (Ava), Megan (James), Brendan (Emily), James P (Molly), Erin (Michael), Patrick (Jennifer), Mary Beth (Bryan), Brittany (Nick), Nicolette, Kelsey, William, Daniel, Kevin (Taylor), Jessica (Patrick), Dennis C, Peter (Kara), Kathryn, Matthew, Katelyn, Sean, Jack and the late Sarah. Adoring great-grandma of Shannon, Ryan, Morgan, Cheyenne, Lillian with one on the way. Predeceased by her parents, Charles and Gladys Rilling, her sister Carol Putsis and her brother Charles Rilling. She will be missed by her large extended family and her many friends. Donations may be made in her name to: Make-A-Wish Foundation. www.wish.org boyd-caratozzolofuneral home.com
Published in Newsday on May 3, 2020
