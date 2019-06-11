|
|
LANZER - June, lifelong resident of Kings Park on June 8, 2019 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of Ernest. Loving mother of Richard (Hillary), Claire (Brian) and the late Jean. Proud grandmother of Sabrina, Kristen, Tyler, Mark, Candice, Andrew and great grandmother of 9. Reposing Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9pm at Clayton Funeral Home, 25 Meadow Rd., Kings Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered 9:30am Wednesday at St. Joseph's RC Church, Kings Park. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Visiting Nurse Service & Hospice of Suffolk County, 101 Laurel Rd. East Northport, NY 11731.
Published in Newsday on June 11, 2019