Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clayton Funeral Home
25 Meadow Rd
Kings Park, NY 11754
(631) 269-6421
Resources
More Obituaries for June Lanzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Lanzer

Notice Condolences Flowers

June Lanzer Notice
LANZER - June, lifelong resident of Kings Park on June 8, 2019 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of Ernest. Loving mother of Richard (Hillary), Claire (Brian) and the late Jean. Proud grandmother of Sabrina, Kristen, Tyler, Mark, Candice, Andrew and great grandmother of 9. Reposing Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9pm at Clayton Funeral Home, 25 Meadow Rd., Kings Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered 9:30am Wednesday at St. Joseph's RC Church, Kings Park. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Visiting Nurse Service & Hospice of Suffolk County, 101 Laurel Rd. East Northport, NY 11731.
Published in Newsday on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clayton Funeral Home
Download Now