Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
(631) 589-2345
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
5:30 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
Interment
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
Calverton National Cemetery

June Leslie


, 1922 - 2020
June Leslie Notice
LESLIE - June 98, of Sayville, LI, died on March 4, 2020. Retired longtime employee of Sayville School District. Longtime member St. John's Lutheran Church, Sayville. Beloved wife of the late Harold. Loving mother of Donna Lynch (Denis) and the late Harold, Jr. Proud grandmother of Denis, Sean, Erin and Dana, great-grandmother of 12 and great-great-grandmother. Reposing Sunday, 3-6pm at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 245 Main Street, West Sayville, where a religious service will be held at 5:30pm. Interment will be at 10am Monday at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contribtions to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, www.jdrf.com, are appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 6, 2020
