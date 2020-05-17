|
|
MACDONALD - June, 82, of Merrick on May 9, 2020. Loving mother, Nana, aunt and friend. Beloved wife of Bill (May 11, 1977). Wonderful mom of Eleanore Barry (Dan) and Christine Maroni (Fred). Cherished grandmother of Katie, Emily and William. June's family meant the world to her. She was kind, loving and had a great sense of humor. She will be missed dearly. A private service was held at N.F. Walker Funeral Home and Cure of Ars Church in Merrick. A celebration of June's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Newsday on May 17, 2020