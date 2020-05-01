|
ANGELINI - June Marie O'Dea. Beloved mother and grandmother June Marie O'Dea Angelini died of natural causes at age 83 on April 28, 2020 in West Chester, PA. Born in West Long Branch NJ on 6/8/36, to John and Brigette O'Dea who both immigrated to America from Ireland. She was an only child and spent the majority of her life on Long Island, in NY (Rockville Centre and Cold Spring Harbor). She joins the love of her life Anthony (d, 2005) now in heaven. June was a library media specialist degree from St Joseph's College (Brooklyn NY) and Master of Library Science degree from St. John's University (Queens NY). She educated students at several private public and private schools on Long Island including Chaminade High School, Amityville, and in North Belmore School District. She was active in the Catholic Library Association and was a parishioner at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Huntington N.Y. She and Anthony retired to West Chester PA in 2002. June is survived by her son Officer Liam Angelini (Florida), Brendan Angelini (Pennsylvania) his wife Kim, their her two granddaughters Jillian (19) and Jenna (16). June and her entire family would like to thank the nurses, staff and administrators at The Hickman (West Chester PA) and the nurses and care givers Willow Tree Hospice (Kennett Square, PA). They provided June with care, dignity, and compassion. June will be laid to rest in a private ceremony next to Anthony at St Agnes Cemetery in W. Chester PA. Her family is hopeful to hold a Funeral Mass Service at a future time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Hickman or Willow Tree in June's name.
Published in Newsday on May 1, 2020