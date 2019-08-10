Home

PARKER - June on August 8, 2019 of Coram, NY, formerly of Sayville and Medford, NY. Beloved wife of Gene Parker. Loving sister of Vincent Nardozza and his wife, Ellen. Survived by her loving pet, Thundar. Reposing at O.B. Davis Funeral Homes, 1001 Route 25A, Miller Place, NY. Visitation, Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 pm. Services Monday, 10 am at the funeral home. Cremation private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her loving memory to , Memphis,TN. www.obdavismillerplace.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 10, 2019
