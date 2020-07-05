1/1
O'HARA - June Patricia (nee Hanley) of Williston Park, NY on June 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James Patrick. Devoted mother of Ann Duffy (William), Elizabeth Regan (Sean), James, Megan Saltman (Robert), Daniel (Ellyn), Peter, John (Lori), Paul (Mary), Grace LaForce (Richard) and the late Mary and Jane. Beloved and cherished by 21 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Visitation Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 3pm to 7pm at Weigand Bros. Funeral Home, 49 Hillside Ave., Williston Park, NY. Funeral Mass Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at St. Aidan's RC Church 10:00am. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Jane O'Hara's memory (June's daughter) in support of The Friends of St. Aidan's School Fund, 510 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY 11596.



Published in Newsday on Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Weigand Bros Funeral Home
49 Hillside Ave
Williston Park, NY 11596
(516) 746-4484
