June V. Reid
REID - June V., a resident of the Village of Asharoken, N.Y. and Haverford, PA died peacefully in her sleep September 4th due to complications from dementia. She was 92. She was born in 1928 in Huntington Hospital in Huntington, N.Y. to parents Lucy C. Scherer and Leo D. Convery. She graduated from Northport High School in 1946 and began commuting to the Parsons School of Design in Manhattan to pursue a career in advertising. That career was cut short however, when she met her future husband, Kenneth H. Verzyl. After that she pursued a more entrepreneurial path as a bou- tique owner, an art gallery director and a jewelry designer. She was an enthusiastic traveler, visiting more than 20 countries in 5 continents. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Greer, son-in-law, Stuart Diamond and her grand- son, Alexander Harrison Greer. A more in depth Memorial Tri- bute is published on the Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home website: www.chadwickmckinney.com/obituaries



Published in Newsday on Sep. 17, 2020.
