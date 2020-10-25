JOHANSEN - Justin Mark Beloved father, husband, son, brother, Marine. Justin died suddenly of a heart attack on October 21, 2020 after going for a run. Born March 15, 1980 at Good Samaritan Hospital, Justin grew up in and graduated from Lindenhurst, NY, where he developed a love for the water and played lacrosse. After graduating from Bucknell University, Justin was commissioned in the Marine Corps as an artillery officer in July 2002. While on active duty from 2002 2008, Justin did three deployments, including two to Iraq and one on ship as part of a Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU). He continued in the Marine Corps reserves and deployed again in 2009/2010 to Afghanistan. At the time of his death, he was a Lieutenant Colonel and Commanding Officer of 3rd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company (ANGLICO). To those who served with him, Justin was looked up to as a mentor, respected as a leader, and loved as a humble hero. His personal awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, (3) Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals (two with Combat V), (3) Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals (one with Combat V), and a Combat Action Ribbon.Justin earned is Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Southern California in 2013 and, starting in 2015, was a Senior Project Manager at Trane Technologies until the time of his death. Justin was known for being a tall, quiet, presence who could always be relied on and who told dorky jokes that were usually only funny to him (but you would laugh because he laughed). He was a dedicated and loving husband to his wife of 15 years, Nicole, and an amazing father to his children Lia (6) and Gunnar (6). Justin loved surfing with his dad and friends, spending time with his family, Star Wars, vegemite, traveling, and the mountains of Vermont. In his spare time, he was passionate about researching whiskeys, guns, and ways to cook (which resulted in chef quality crepes, steaks, omelets, and eggs benedict). In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by his mother Lynne, father Mark, and sister Meaghan. Services will be held at Chapey & Sons Funeral Home in West Islip, NY on Sunday, October 25th from 1-5pm EST. Ceremony and military honors will take place at approximately 3:30pm EST and will be live-streamed for those you cannot attend by going to https://chapeyfamily.com/