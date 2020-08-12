PARADINE -"JUSTIN passed away June 29 in East Northport. Justin fought a cancer illness for his last two years. He was a resident of Greenlawn, New York. Born in 1953 in Glen Cove, Justin was the 4th son of Thomas & Marian Paradine, brother to Roger, Mark, Eric & Sean, father to Arielle and grandfather to Ava Rose, step- brother to Anne, John Jr., William, Peter & Rita Stewart. Justin graduated from Ford- ham Universty in Bronx, NY. He owned a professional wood floor sanding, restoration & installation company, Regal Floors. Justin was passionate about playing electric guitar, he was gifted, articulate player. Funeral Services and celebration of life memorial will be announced at a later date. Justin will be interred at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, NY. Please consider, in lieu of flowers, contributing to the Justin Paradine Memorial and Ava Rose Paradine Education Fund via Mark Paradine FaceBook page on which there is a GoFundMe link."







