1/1
JUSTIN PARADINE
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JUSTIN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PARADINE -"JUSTIN passed away June 29 in East Northport. Justin fought a cancer illness for his last two years. He was a resident of Greenlawn, New York. Born in 1953 in Glen Cove, Justin was the 4th son of Thomas & Marian Paradine, brother to Roger, Mark, Eric & Sean, father to Arielle and grandfather to Ava Rose, step- brother to Anne, John Jr., William, Peter & Rita Stewart. Justin graduated from Ford- ham Universty in Bronx, NY. He owned a professional wood floor sanding, restoration & installation company, Regal Floors. Justin was passionate about playing electric guitar, he was gifted, articulate player. Funeral Services and celebration of life memorial will be announced at a later date. Justin will be interred at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, NY. Please consider, in lieu of flowers, contributing to the Justin Paradine Memorial and Ava Rose Paradine Education Fund via Mark Paradine FaceBook page on which there is a GoFundMe link."



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved