|
|
VALLEE - Justine of Islip, New York, (nee Haselbauer) passed away on September 16, 2019 at the age of 97. She is survived by her son David of Islip and son-in-law Richard Schack of New York City. She is predeceased by her husband Lawrence Vallee and her son Larry Vallee, who passed away on August 25th. Born in 1922, Justine grew up in Bohemia, NY and attended Sayville High School. Following graduation she worked at the Patchogue lace mill, and during WWII, she tested aircraft motors for the U.S. Army Rangers. After starting her family, Justine joined the U.S. Postal Service and became a familiar face to customers at the Islip Post Office, where she worked behind the counter for more than twenty years. Justine was a music lover, had a great interest in her Czech culture and was active with the Bohemia Historical Society. Justine and her husband, along with other families, were instrumental in establishing the Association of Habilitation and Residential Care (AHRC) in Suffolk County. Founded as the Association for Help of Retarded Children before changing its name, AHRC programs and residences provided her son Larry with exceptional support and care throughout his life. Visiting will be Thursday from 2-4:30 and 7-9pm at the Overton Funeral Home Inc, 172 Main Street, Islip. A religious service will be held Thursday evening at the funeral home. Interment will be Friday morning at St. John Nepomucene Church Cemetery in Bohemia. In lieu of flowers, Justine's family requests that donations be made to AHRC Suffolk Foundation, 2900 Veterans Memorial Highway, Bohemia, NY 11716.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 18, 2019