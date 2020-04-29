|
FEINSOD - Kalma Jewel (born November 24, 1924) passed away in the early morning, April 26th, at the age of 95. She was predeceased by her husband and love-of-her-life Robert Louis Feinsod (1920-2018). They were happily married from 1946 until their passing. In addition to her striking elegance and a beauty that defied age, Kalma will be remembered as a loving and caring wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, mother-in-law, aunt and friend. An innovator in insurance for retired people, she was intimately involved in the early formulation of AARP. Her later work experience entailed working closely with her husband, a broker/salesman representing printers throughout the US, from their modest basement office in Roslyn, New York. She was a highly intelligent, warmly caring and fiercely focused person not only for herself but for all those in her circle. Kalma would never hesitate to review application essays and resumes late into the night so those she loved could advance themselves. This trait made her a successful counselor for adults returning to college, which she did professionally with the Queens College ACE program. Loving to travel themselves, Kalma and Bob were always warm and generous hosts with family and friends or friends of family and friends who visited from anywhere in the world. Kalma was the proud mother of geriatrician Dr. Fred Feinsod (b. 1948) from Colorado Springs and Dr. Arthur Feinsod (b. 1951), Indiana State University Professor from Terre Haute. Kalma is also survived by daughters-in-law Elizabeth McDevitt Feinsod and Mary Kramer; grandchildren Jesse Feinsod and Lyla (Feinsod) Warner; great granddaughter Zoey Warner; grandsons Lincoln and Simon Peterson; great grandson Kai Cesena Peterson; sister Ellen Jacobs; niece Ruth Jacobs; and grandnieces Melissa Kleinberg and Gabi Wurtzel. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her parents Joseph and Gertrude Shapiro, brother-in-law Jerome Jacobs and niece Mira Jacobs. The family would like to recognize the excellent end-of-life care Kalma received at Parker Jewish Institute, especially from Nicole Wright, Kathleen Keegan and Jodie Scott, who went beyond the call of duty to be with Kalma when family could not visit the nursing home. Kalma will be buried at Calverton National Cemetery beside her beloved husband who fought bravely in the 82nd Airborne during World War II. In lieu of flowers, Kalma wished to be remembered through contributions to an organization of choice that cares for neglected, abandoned or abused animals, particularly dogs.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 29, 2020