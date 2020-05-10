Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
(516) 785-3380
Memorial Mass
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Hewitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen A. Hewitt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen A. Hewitt Notice
HEWITT - Karen A., on April 1, 2020. Longtime resident of Seaford. Karen passed away in Boynton Beach, FL surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Paul. Loving mother of Jackilyn and Nikol (Christopher). Proud grandmother of Tyler, Ryleigh, Kellyanne, Austin, Taylor and Hayley. Dear sister of Daniel (Anne), Gerard (Lori), John and Raymond V., Jr. Cherished daughter-in-law of Malcolm and Vera Hewitt. Karen is now reunited with her parents Raymond and Frances Kelly. A Memorial Mass will be arranged at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home Inc., Seaford. schmittfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -