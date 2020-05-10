|
HEWITT - Karen A., on April 1, 2020. Longtime resident of Seaford. Karen passed away in Boynton Beach, FL surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Paul. Loving mother of Jackilyn and Nikol (Christopher). Proud grandmother of Tyler, Ryleigh, Kellyanne, Austin, Taylor and Hayley. Dear sister of Daniel (Anne), Gerard (Lori), John and Raymond V., Jr. Cherished daughter-in-law of Malcolm and Vera Hewitt. Karen is now reunited with her parents Raymond and Frances Kelly. A Memorial Mass will be arranged at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home Inc., Seaford. schmittfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on May 10, 2020