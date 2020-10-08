1/
Karen A. Spinelli
SPINELLI - Karen A. of Sunset Beach, NC formerly of Central Islip, NY on September 28, 2020. Beloved Wife to Michael. Devoted Mother of the late Steven and Joseph. Cherished Sister to Guy Wolf and Mary, Sister-in-law to Ralph Spinelli and Linda, Aunt to Luke and Devon Spinelli, Justin Wolf, and Talmadge Crow. Services entrusted to the Michael J. Grant Funeral Homes, Inc., 571 Suffolk Avenue Brent-wood. Family will receive friends Friday 3-7pm. In lieu of flowers please donate to lifecare.org in Memory of Karen.



Published in Newsday on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Michael J Grant Funeral Home Inc
571 Suffolk Ave
Brentwood, NY 11717
(631) 273-4443
