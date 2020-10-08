SPINELLI - Karen A. of Sunset Beach, NC formerly of Central Islip, NY on September 28, 2020. Beloved Wife to Michael. Devoted Mother of the late Steven and Joseph. Cherished Sister to Guy Wolf and Mary, Sister-in-law to Ralph Spinelli and Linda, Aunt to Luke and Devon Spinelli, Justin Wolf, and Talmadge Crow. Services entrusted to the Michael J. Grant Funeral Homes, Inc., 571 Suffolk Avenue Brent-wood. Family will receive friends Friday 3-7pm. In lieu of flowers please donate to lifecare.org
in Memory of Karen.