HUGHES - Karen Ann, (nee Korber) passed away peace-fully surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer on Oct. 12, 2020. Survived by her devoted husband Bill. Her children, Shannon (Roger), William (Nicole), Axel ( Jennifer), Meghan (Everth) and Kaitlin (Kyle). Cherished Nana of Hailey Marie, Logan, Luke, Matthew, Mason William, Bryce William, Noah, Connor Arthur and Jacob. Loving sister of Michael (Luisa), Kathleen (late John), and Lorraine. Beloved Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday and Friday 2pm to 4pm and 7pm to 9pm at Robertaccio Funeral Home Inc., 85 Medford Ave., Patchogue NY. Funeral Mass Saturday 11am at St. Joseph the Worker Church, East Patchogue. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park.







