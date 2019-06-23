|
PETERSON - Karen Ann of Wantagh, NY passed on June 21, 2019. Loving wife of the late Robert. Beloved daughter of the late Charles Joseph and Laura Peterson. Dear sister Phyllis Lessin (Andrew), the late Thomas (survived by his wife Janet) and Charles (Mary Ann). Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Retired after 40 years of employment at Allstate Insurance New York. Visiting at N.F. Walker, Inc. Funeral Home 2039 Merrick Avenue, Merrick, NY on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 9AM to 12PM. Funeral Mass at St.William The Abbot, 2000 Jackson Ave., Wantagh, NY 11783, at 12:30PM. Burial at Pinelawn Memorial Park & Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY. www.nfwalkerfh.com
Published in Newsday on June 23, 2019