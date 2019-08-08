|
DUDEK - Karen S. died peacefully at her home in Commack, NY on August 6th surrounded by her loving family. She was 63 years old. Karen was prede-ceased by her parents, Regina B. Smith and Robert A. Smith, and her sister, Regina S. Muzyka. She is survived by her four children, Peter Robert, Carolyn, Kristin and Patrick, her former husband, Peter C. Dudek and by brothers Robert J. Smith and Gregory J. Smith. Karen was born in Freeport, NY and raised in Merrick, NY. She graduated Calhoun H.S. She was later awarded a Bachelor's degree and a Master's Degree in Health Care Administration from St. Joseph's College. After 36 years as a nurse and later as Director of Nursing at the Nassau County Medical Center, she retired and worked for several hospital associations in New York City as Director of Nursing. Karen gave of herself to those in need and was truly loved by those she comforted, both professionally and personally. She loved to travel internationally and particularly loved spending time with her family and friends. She would light up any room she entered with her radiant smile and infectious laugh. She could speak without speaking with "that look" she had mastered-she was truly one of a kind. Deeply loved by her family and friends, she will be sorely missed. Reposing Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home 840 Wheeler Road Hauppauge, NY. Where a religious service will be held Friday 8:00 PM. Funeral Mass Saturday 9:30 AM St. Joseph's R.C. Church Kings Park, NY. Interment following Holy Rood Cemetery Westbury, NY. Visiting Friday 2:00-4:00 and 7:00-9:00 PM. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 8, 2019